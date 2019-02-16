Modi talks tough, gives free hand to forces in J&K

Share Share 0 Share

Agency

New Delhi: Pakistan cannot weaken India by orchestrating attacks and those responsible will pay a “very heavy price”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Friday as echoes from the Pulwama terror strike rang across the country with families awaiting the bodies of their loved ones in coffins wrapped in the Tricolour.

Security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists, the prime minister said, a day after 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus in the district.

“I want to tell the terror outfits and those aiding and abetting them that they have made a big mistake. They will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. Let me assure the nation that those behind this attack, the perpetrators of this attack will be punished, Modi said at a function to flag off the Vande Bharat Express, India’s fastest train from Delhi to Varanasi.

All efforts would be made to isolate Pakistan, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood and lodged India’s strong protest, official sources said.

In his hard-hitting speech here, Modi said the “blood of the people is boiling” and forces behind the act of terrorism will definitely be punished.

“Security forces have been given complete freedom, the blood of the people is boiling…Our neighbouring country, which has been isolated internationally, thinks such terror attacks can destabilise us, but their plans will not materialise,” Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting in Jhansi later in the day, the prime minister again did not name Pakistan but said the attack was an outcome of its desperation as it is in a bad shape and has been forced to go to different countries with a “begging bowl” to meet even its daily expenses.

Asserting that the sacrifices of CRPF soldiers will “not go in vain”, he said, “Security forces have been given permission to take decisions about the timing, place and nature of their response… This is an India of new convention and policy.”

Jaitley said the Ministry of External Affairs will launch an all out effort to isolate Pakistan and all diplomatic efforts will be launched in this regard.

Describing the terror assault as an attack on India’s soul, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party as well as the entire opposition was fully supportive of the government and the security forces.

“I want to make it very clear that the aim of terrorism is to divide this country and we are not going to be divided for even one second, no matter how hard people try,” he told reporters.