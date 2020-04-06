Modi speaks to Sonia, Manmohan, other leaders

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to several leaders, including his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former president Pranab Mukherjee, on the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sources said Modi also called up various leaders, including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, DMK’s M K Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.

Modi spoke to former president Pratibha Patil and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda to discuss issues related to the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease).

The prime minister will also interact with floor leaders of various political parties via video conference on Wednesday.