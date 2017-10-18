Modi should clear stance on Taj Mahal row: Soz

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Union Minister Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Wednesday said that BJP bigot Sangeet Som (UP MLA) must have gone crazy to describe the ‘Taj Mahal’ as a ‘Blot on India’.

“In fact, it is the die-hard, sectarian chauvinist Yogi Aditiyanath, UP CM, who got the Taj excluded earlier from the UP Government’s list of tourist attractions in India”, he said.

“What a shame? Both Yogi Adityanath and Sangeet Som happened to be the worst kind of uninformed people not knowing that the Taj Mahal is the most beautiful mansion in the world and an overwhelming majority in India accepts the Taj Mahal as one of the most important part of India’s proud cultural heritage. They also don’t know that more than 95 per cent of the foreign tourists visit India only to see the Taj Mahal. Such Chauvinists will even refuse to believe that the UNESCO has listed Taj Mahal as one of the few magnificent heritage sights of the world,” he maintained adding that the most disturbing situation is that the BJP top brass asserts that it has ‘Distanced itself’ from both Adityanath and Sangeet Som, who have made derogatory remarks against the Taj Mahal. “What does this ‘Distancing’ means? This attitude by itself means clear abetment to such chauvinism”, he asserted and added that time has come when PM Modi must himself take a position, one way or the other.