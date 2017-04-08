Modi, Sheikh Hasina hold talks on key issues

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina today held talks on key bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The leaders also explored ways to strengthen bilateral ties in key strategic areas of defence, security, trade and energy.

After their restricted meeting at the Hyderabad House here, the two leaders were joined by their respective delegations.

Hasina, who arrived here yesterday on a four-day trip will visit Ajmer tomorrow and will also meet Indian business leaders on Monday.

PTI