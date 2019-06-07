Modi sets up various Cabinet panels; Amit Shah in all

Share Share 0 Share

Appointments Committee of Cabinet to be headed by Prime Minister with Amit Shah as other member

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday announced constitution of eight Cabinet committees with Home Minister Amit Shah being made a part of all the panels including one that clears all appointments, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will head the committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads various committees except the one on Parliamentary Affairs.

Singh’s name did not figure in some of the committees earlier. The government later amended the list and put up it on the Cabinet Secretariat website.

While the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has only Prime Minister Modi and Shah in it, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) has Modi, Shah and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, besides Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, besides Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arvind Ganpat Sawant are also part of the panel, that takes all key decisions.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Modi, has Singh, Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Sitharaman as its members. The panel looks after issues related to national security and foreign affairs.

Shah will head the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Sitharaman and Goyal are its members.

Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh and Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri are special invitees of the accommodation committee.

The key Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) will have Singh, Shah, Gadkari, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Sitharaman, Tomar, Prasad and Badal among its members.

The others in the CCEA include Jaishankar, Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which recommends dates for holding parliament sessions, will be headed by Singh and will have Shah, Sitharaman, Paswan, Tomar, Prasad, Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi as its members.

Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan are special invitees.

Shah was to head the committee according to a government order earlier, which has since been amended.

The cabinet committees are constituted or reconstituted when a new government takes over or the cabinet undergoes a reshuffle.

On Wednesday, the government had constituted committees on investment and growth to spur the economic growth, and on employment and skill development to deal with the issues of unemployment.

It was perhaps for the first time that the cabinet committees on the two issues were set up.

Niti Aayog reconstituted; Shah ex-officio member

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved reconstitution of government think-tank Niti Aayog, dropping Bibek Debroy while retaining other full time members and including Home Minister Amit Shah as an ex-officio member.

Rajiv Kumar will continue as vice-chairman of the body, along with other full-time members V K Saraswat, Ramesh Chand and V K Paul, an official statement said.

Debroy was appointed full-time member when the Aayog was formed via a resolution of the Union Cabinet on January 1, 2015.

Besides Shah, other three ex-officio members are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Special invitees to the Aayog are Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh.

Niti Aayog is the premier policy think tank of the government and provides both “directional and policy inputs”.

While designing strategic and long term policies and programmes for the Central government, it also provides relevant technical advice to the Centre and states. The Aayog was set up in 2015 after replacing Planning Commission, a vestige of the socialist era.

Arvind Panagariya was the first vice-chairman of the Aayog. He was replaced by Kumar in September 2017.

Kumar holds a PhD in Economics from Lucknow University and a DPhil from Oxford University. In the government, he was Economic Advisor with Department of Economic Affairs and Senior Consultant at the Bureau of Industrial Costs and Prices (BICP), Ministry of Industry.

He was Principal Economist at the Asian Development Bank, Manila where he spent 10 years. He has also been Chief Economist at CII and Secretary General of FICCI.

Saraswat, a Master of Engineering from IISc Bangalore, holds a PhD from Osmania University.

He has been credited with development of Liquid Propulsion Rocket Engines and missiles namely Prithvi, Dhanush, Prahaar indigenously.

Full-time member Ramesh Chand was Director, National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research, New Delhi before joining the Aayog.

Prior to his appointment at Niti Aayog, Paul was a member of the faculty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi for over 32 years and Head of the Department of Pediatrics for nearly a decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the fifth meeting of Aayog’s Governing Council on June 15 to discuss various issues concerning water management, agriculture and security.

The council, the apex body of the Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials.

This will be the first governing council meeting under the new Modi government.