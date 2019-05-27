Modi seeks mother’s blessings

Share Share 0 Share

Ahmedabad: After leading the BJP to a massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his nonagenarian mother Heeraben on Sunday and sought her blessings. She lives with the PM’s younger brother Pankaj in ‘Vrindavan Bungalows’ in Raysan village near Gandhinagar. Ahead of his swearing-in on May 30 as prime minister for his second term, Modi arrived here and attended a felicitation event at the JP Chowk in the Khanpur area in the evening.

Modi spent about 20 minutes with his mother, touching her feet and seeking blessings.

He is scheduled to stay at Raj Bhavan for the night.

He will leave for his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning.