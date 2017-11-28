Modi, Ivanka meet at GES

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit here.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) released a picture of the two warmly shaking hands but did not immediately give details of what transpired at the meeting.

Trump landed today and is scheduled to make the opening address at the GES.

“Thank you for the warm welcome,” she tweeted. “I’m excited to be in Hyderabad, India for #GES2017.”

Trump, who is also a fashion designer and a businesswoman, was invited by Modi during his visit to the White House in June to speak at the Summit.

She is leading the US contingent at the Summit, which has ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’ as its theme.

Modi will host dinner for her at the famous Falaknuma Palace Hotel this evening. (PTI)