Modi inaugurates Kartarpur corridor, thanks Pak PM

Dera Baba Nanak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor, thanking Pakistan premier Imran Khan for respecting Indian sentiments towards the shrine across the border that marks the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

“I thank Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, he told a gathering about eight kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak gurdwara, where he later flagged off the first batch of pilgrims to the shrine.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was part of the first jatha of over 400 pilgrims.

Thanking Imran Khan at the meeting at a BSF camp in Shikhaar Masiahan, Modi said, He understood India’s feelings on the Kartarpur corridor issue gave them respect and worked accordingly.”

I also want to thank workers in Pakistan who worked at a fast pace, helping in building the portion of the corridor on their side,” he said.

The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indian Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, just four kilometres apart across the border.

Chronology of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

1522: The first Gurdwara, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, was established by the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, where he is believed to have died.

February 1999: The Kartarpur Sahib corridor was proposed by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he took a bus ride to Lahore during a peace initiative with Pakistan.

82000: Pakistan agrees to allow Sikh pilgrims from India to visit the shrine visa-free (and without passport) by constructing a bridge from the India side of the border to the shrine.

August 15, 2018: Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu attends Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony in Islamabad.

August 21: Upon his return from Islamabad, Sidhu says that Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa informed him that the Pakistan government would open the Dera Baba Nanak (Kartarpur) corridor on Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

November 22: Indian Cabinet approves the Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to the Pakistan border.

November 26: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu lays the foundation stone of the Dera Baba Nanak – Kartarpur Sahib Corridor (up to the International Border) at an event at Mann village of Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

November 28: Prime Minister Imran Khan lays the foundation stone of the 4-km corridor on the Pakistan side.

December 3: Pakistan opens immigration centre at the Kartarpur border.

March 14, 2019: The first meeting between officials of India and Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor takes place in Attari on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border.

March 19: India, Pakistan hold technical talks, discuss coordinates.

March 29: India conveys concerns to Pakistan over presence of Khalistani separatist on Kartarpur panel.

April 16: Experts and technicians from Pakistan and India hold technical meeting on Kartarpur corridor at Zero Point (Kartarpur).

May 27: India, Pakistan officials meet, discuss modalities for Kartarpur corridor.

June 11: Pakistan allocates Rs 100 crore in 2019-20 budget for Kartarpur corridor project.

July 8: Pakistan welcomes Indian media to attend 2nd meeting on Kartarpur corridor.

July 14: Pakistan and India hold second round of the talks on the Kartarpur corridor in Wagah; India gives Pakistan dossier on possible attempts to disrupt Kartarpur Sahib pilgrimage.

August 30: Technical talks between Pakistan and India takes place at Zero Point.

September 4: Third round of talks between officials from Pakistan and India on the Kartarpur corridor takes place at Attari.

October 20: Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, says Prime Minister Imran Khan.

October 21: India express ‘disappointment’ over Pakistan’s USD 20 fee for Kartarpur Sahib but ready to ink pact.

October 24: India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise the Kartarpur Corridor.

October 30: Pakistan issues Rs 50 commemorative coin to mark Guru Nanak’s 550th anniversary.

November 1: No need for passport for Sikh pilgrims from India visiting Kartarpur, says Pakistan Prime Minister Khan.

November 4: Sikh separatists, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, feature in Pakistan’s official video on Kartarpur; India conveys its strong objections to Pakistan.

November 5: Sikh pilgrims from India visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, instal golden palanquin.

November 6: India asks Pakistan to clarify if passport will be required for Kartarpur visit amidst confusion over the issue.

November 7: Indian Sikh pilgrims will require passport to visit Kartarpur: Pakistan Army; India to stick to Kartarpur agreement on visits by Indian pilgrims.

November 8: Pakistan will not charge USD 20 as service fee from Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 9 and 12, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says, ending confusion over it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the first batch of over 550 Indian pilgrims travelling to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province through the Kartarpur corridor.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates the Integrated Check Post where pilgrims will be cleared to travel through the newly-built corridor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates the Kartarpur Corridor on Pakistani side.

Before flagging off the first jatha , Modi chatted briefly with Manmohan Singh, who was accompanied by his wife Gursharan Kaur.

Other members of the delegation included Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Union ministers Hardeep Puri and Som Prakash.

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, his son and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter-in-law and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal were also part of the delegation led by Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh.

Gurdaspur MLA Sunny Deol was part of this group.

The corridor, which allows visa-free access to the shrine where Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev spent his final years, has been thrown open just ahead of his 550th birth anniversary on November 12.

The prime minister inaugurated the passenger terminal on the Indian side of the four-kilometre corridor and also attended a langar along with Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, Amarinder Singh and state Congress president Sunil Jakhar.

The state-of-the-art passenger terminal building, its design inspired by ‘khanda’, which a symbol of faith in Sikh community, has been constructed on 18 acres of land.

Modi said it was his fortune that he was dedicating the corridor to the nation.

“I am feeling blessed on this holy land… At this moment I get the same feeling all of you get at the time of doing ‘kar sewa’ (religious service),” the prime minister said.

He congratulated everybody in the crowd, the country and Sikhs the world over on the occasion.

Modi said he dedicated the Kaumi Seva award given to him by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) to Guru Nanak Dev, he said.

The opening of the corridor and the Integrated Check Post before the 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev has brought “double delight”, he said.

“With this corridor, paying obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib will become easy. I express gratitude to the Punjab government, the SGPC and all the workers who were involved in building this corridor,” he said.

Guru Nanak Dev, Modi said, is not the legacy of Sikhs alone but an inspiration for entire humanity, he said.

“Besides being a guru, Guru Nanak Dev is a thought, the basis of life. Our values, culture, our thoughts, our thinking, our upbringing, our reasoning, our speech, all of these have been honed by pious souls like Guru Nanak,” he said.

When Guru Nanak Dev set out on his travels from Sultanpur Lodhi, who knew what change he would usher, Modi said.

He said the Guru himself had proclaimed that he had set out on the ‘yatras’ to pull society out of injustice, darkness and inequalities.

He also touched the issue of environment and drugs on the occasion.

“We have become irresponsible about the environment,” the prime minister said. Modi released commemorative coins, with a face value of Rs 550 value, and a postage stamp.