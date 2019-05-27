Share Share 0 Share

Ahead of swearing-in for the second term as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Monday visited Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi for thanks giving. After the puja, Modi presented himself as true statesman in front of the large crowd, which was in all praise for the man who gave the country a direction and confidence. Modi was critical over the assessment of the poll-pandits and said “chemistry beat arithmetic” in the Lok Sabha election, leading to the BJP’s landslide win that crushed all the opposition parties. He asserted that, “Political analysts will have to accept that beyond poll arithmetic, there is chemistry,” while talking about the euphoria in the public. This is PM Modi’s first visit to Varanasi after winning from there for the second time. BJP chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also with the PM Modi in Varanasi. He was vociferous about the spectral violence and said BJP faced two challenges: Political violence and political untouchability. Why are our workers killed or attacked in Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal. It is shameful and anti-democratic… If there is one party that is truly democratic, it is the BJP,’ PM said. Narendra Modi won from Varanasi by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes. He not only retained his seat, but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly a lakh votes as compared to 2014. In a video message ahead of the May 19 polling, Modi had called himself a “Kashivasi (a resident of Varanasi)” and termed the city his guiding spirit. PM Modi on Sunday met his 98-year-old mother in Ahmadabad. While there, he also held a rally and addressed the people of his home state, which he ruled as a Chief Minister for 13 years. He repeated that the election had a pro-incumbency wave. “After the sixth phase of polling, I had said that it’s 300 plus for us. When I said it, people mocked me. But the results are for everyone to see,” he had said. The BJP handed out a crushing defeat to the Congress and other opposition parties by bagging 303 out of 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls.