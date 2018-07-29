Modi in Africa; exploring the untapped continent

Share Share 0 Share 0

Maharaj Krishan Hangloo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visits to three African counties – Republic of Rwanda, Republic of Uganda and Republic of South Africa is another manifestation an ongoing process of putting Africa on the priority list for India. It is also an indication of intent of challenging China’s geopolitical and trading pre-eminence in Africa. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the two important East Afrian countries of the continent comes at a time when the Chinese President Xi Jinping is also on a four nation tour in the continent.

Modi’s first stop was in Rwandan capital of Kigali which is a first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country that was once torn apart by the genocide. India and Rwanda signed eight agreements in an effort to bolster bilateral cooperation between two countries. Prime Minster Modi also gifted 200 cows to villagers as a part of Rwandan Government’s Girinka Programme. The function to mark the handing over of the cows was held at Rweru Model Village in the presence of Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Under the Grinka Programme, the poorest residing in the region get cows from the government and gift the first female calf to a neighbor to promote brotherhood.

India also extended a USD 200 million Line of Credit to Rwanda out of which the first line of credit amounted to USD 100 million for the development of industrial parks and Kigali Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Rwanda. The second credit of USD 100 million will be directed to build agricultural infrastructure. The announcement of opening of Indian High Commission in Rwanda soon was also made.

Prime Minister Modi’s second stop was in the Ugandan capital of Kampala. This was a first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to Uganda in nearly two decades. He also became the first Indian Prime Minister to speak in the Ugandan Parliament. He also announced India’s intention of opening 18 embassies in African countries. Also an announcement of loans worth USD 205 million to expand Uganda’s electrical grid and boost commercial farming was made. While pitching India as a viable alternative to China Prime Minister Modi stressed about India’s emerging role as a global manufacturing hub. His statement that rail tracks, metro train coaches and satellites are being manufactured today in India itself using Indian steel indicate the eagerness of New Delhi to uplift the trade relations with Kampala.

The tenor of his talks and speech’s on the trip made it amply clear that Modi was pitching India as an alternative to China which is making intense attempts to have its footprints across African continent. Though Modi did not name China even once, and did not even refer to it indirectly, but the subtext was clear in the sense that whatever he promised India would or wouldn’t do was at easily understandable contrast to the kinds of behavior that China has been faulted for as it seeks to expand its footprint across Africa.

For instance, PM Modi said India’s growing role in Africa would be predicated on the priorities of Africans, not Indians. The terms, he said, would be those that African nations would find comfortable. He even assured that Indian projects in Africa would use African labour and not an imported workforce. He also underlined the need for freedom of navigation in the seas, specifically mentioning the eastern Indian Ocean region. Not direct, but the stress was clear – India is not China.

It is high time that India intensifies its efforts to counter China’s aggressive domineering maneuvering in the

continent.

To conclude, here are the 10 guiding points Prime Minister Modi outlined as his vision for Africa:

(1) “Africa will be at the top of our priorities. We will continue to intensify and deepen our engagement with Africa. As we have shown, it will be sustained and regular.”

(2) “Our development partnership will be guided by your priorities. We will build as much local capacity and create as much local opportunities as possible. It will be on terms that will be comfortable for you, that will liberate your potential and not constrain your future. We will build as much local capacity and create as much local opportunities as possible.”

(3) “We will keep our markets open and make it easier and more attractive to trade with India. We will support our industry to invest in Africa.”

(4) “We will harness India’s experience with the digital revolution to support Africa’s development; improve delivery of public services; extend education and health; spread digital literacy; expand financial inclusion; and mainstream the marginalised.”

(5) “Africa has 60 per cent of the world’s arable land, but produces just 10 per cent of the global output. We will work with you to improve Africa’s agriculture.”

(6) “Our partnership will address the challenges of climate change.”

(7) “We will strengthen our cooperation and mutual capabilities in combating terrorism and extremism; keeping our cyberspace safe and secure; and, supporting the UN in advancing and keeping peace.”

(8) “We will work with African nations to keep the oceans open and free for the benefit of all nations. The world needs cooperation and not competition in the eastern shores of Africa and the eastern Indian Ocean.”

(9) “As global engagement in Africa increases, we must all work together to ensure that Africa does not once again turn into a theatre of rival ambitions, but becomes a nursery for the aspirations of Africa’s youth.”

(10) “Just as India and Africa fought colonialism together, we will work together for a just, representative and democratic global order that has a voice and a role for one-third of humanity that lives in Africa and India.”