Modi, HM assure J&K all help to deal with floods;CM takes appraisal of waterlogged areas in Srinagar

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday assured the Jammu and Kashmir Government to provide all assistance to deal with the floods in the state.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi this morning spoke to the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti and offered all help from the Centre in dealing with the situation which arose due to incessant rains and flashfloods in Kashmir Valley resulting into a flood-like situation.

The Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister that the Centre would be ready to help the State administration in its relief and rescue operations.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the gesture. She apprised him about the losses suffered by the infrastructure, roads and horticulture sectors due to these unseasonal rains and snow. Similar assurance was reiterated by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh when he spoke to Mehbooba Mufti, who apprised him about the situation. “Spoke to J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti & DG NDRF regarding the flood situation in Kashmir valley. They have apprised me of the situation in the state,” he tweeted.

Singh, who is in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said the central government was ready to provide all assistance to the state in flood mitigation and National Disaster Response Force teams have already reached Srinagar for rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister visited various areas in the city to personally inspect the status of dewatering and administration’s response in dealing with the flood like situation that arose due to continued rains and snow in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley during the past few days.

The Chief Minister visited Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Maharaja Bazar, Gogji Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Humhama, Rajbagh and other areas. She directed deployment of more pumps in areas like Humhama, Gogji Bagh to drain out excess water at the earliest.

Mehbooba Mufti also visited some spots at river Jhelum, flood channels at Ram Bagh and Barzulla to take stock of the water levels. She directed the Flood Control Department to patrol constantly the banks and breach spots on river Jhelum and other streams. She said it is a matter of satisfaction that water level in Jhelum and other streams has started receding and administration is working round the clock to bring things to normal and extend relief to people.

The Chief Minister, who had herself been monitoring the situation continuously, had yesterday directed the administration to gear up to meet any eventuality in view of the inclement weather.

suffered head injuries in the incident and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

The water level in River Jhelum has started to recede but is still flowing above danger mark at Ram Munshi Bagh in the city.

The water level in Jhelum and its tributaries started to recede on Friday after rainfall stopped last night, easing flood fears in Kashmir, officials said.

While the water level at Ram Munshi Bagh in the city was still increasing marginally, it is expected to recede, they said.

The highest water level at Sangam was recorded at 22.10 feet at 2.00 am while it was 21.70 feet at 7.00 am, they said.

The water level in tributaries like Veishov, Rambiara and Lidder streams has receded substantially in the past six hours, the officials said.

In Jammu region one person was killed and 8 others injured, while over 40 structures including houses and a temple were damaged in incidents of floods and high speed winds.

One woman was washed away after a drain was flooded in Sudhmahadev area, while around 8 persons were injured in Udhampur district, DC Neeraj Kumar said.

Efforts are on to restore the power supply and clear the roads in the district, he said.

Four shops and some houses were also damaged in floods in Mendhar belt of Poonch district, officials said adding that 17 people washed away in flash floods have been rescued.

Meanwhile, the National Highway is closed for traffic and no vehicle is being allowed to ply either from Jammu or Srinagar, an official of the Traffic Control Room said.

He said the incessant rainfall in the areas along the highway triggered landslides and shooting stones at Seeri, Digdol, Gangroo, Panthyal and Ramsoo throughout the day yesterday.

The unabated shooting stones also caused damage to the highway at these locations.

No movement of traffic was allowed today keeping in view the safety and security of the commuters, the official said.

He said the adverse weather was affecting the restoration work.

Meanwhile, the plains in Kashmir received intermittent rains during the night, while some areas in the higher reaches experienced fresh snowfall.

A Meteorological Department official said there were reports of snowfall in some areas in the higher reaches of the Valley, while the plains received intermittent rainfall.

South Kashmir’s Kokernag area recorded 79.9 mm of rainfall during the night, the official said, adding the neighbouring Qazigund and the tourist resort of Pahalgam each received 38.2 mm of rains till 08:30 AM.

Srinagar — the summer capital — received 19.5 mm of rains, while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 26.3 mm of rainfall, the official said.

The weather is likely to improve from today, the official added.