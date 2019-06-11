Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai

Share Share 0 Share

Shiv Kumar Padha

His diplomatic visits to the other countries prepared ground for the joint fight against poverty, unemployment and terrorism at the global level with the result India gained the courage of looking the big powers in the eyes and killing her enemies in their own territory.

The nation feels indebted to PM Modi for the sincere, honest and selfless services he has been rendering for the nation for the person who has brought about a revolution in the working and functioning of the government in every sphere for a person who has made the country stand in the first row of the super powers of the world. The grateful nation made Modi the Prime minister of India in 2019 again by putting 303 seats of BJP in his pocket as a result of unprecedented faith the nation has reposed in the person of PM Modi.

On the economic front Modi government succeeded in;

Make in India, Digital India and Skill India projects and schemes to focus on the production of the indigenous products and creation of jobs in Defense and electronics sector.

Mudra bank with 20,000 cr. corpus to extend loans between Rs. 50,000 and 10 lakh.

Launching Jan Dhan Yojna where 15 cr bank accounts were opened and 10 cr. RUPAY credit cards were issued.

Saving $ 5billion annually on subsidy on cooking gas under Direct Cash benefit transfer scheme.

Allowing foreign equity on rail infrastructure without limit.

Foreign equity cap in defense raising to 49 % and 74 % on transfer of technology.

Setting fast track for defense purchases. Purchase of 36 Rafale fighters.

Increase of 49 % in foreign equity cap in insurance and pension sectors.

Cabinet nod for 100 smart cities in India.

Under budget reforms there will be one union budget in place of separate rail

budget.

Framed SIT to bring back black money from the foreign banks.

Demonetization was a decision of Modi government to bring about new phase in Indian economy.

Old law of 1998 regarding Benami transaction was replaced by amenmend act of 2016.

Provision of singlewindow scheme for steel,coal and power projects.

Loopholes in the prevention of money laundering acts 2002 was plugged by the amendment of 2015.

To check the un- disclosed foreign income and assets (imposition of tax) and impose penality in the case of hiding information act of 2015 was passed.

The 1999 act of FEMA was swiped with finance act of 2015.

The NIA broke the spine of the terrorist funding agents and pluged the sources from where did it come.

Modi’s international diplomacy has aroused expectation both at home and abroad about India’s rise in the global scene in the 21 st. centuary with a clarity of purpose. He reached remote country Mangolia, island nations like Seychelles and Mauritius and to the major countries like USA, China, France, Germany and UK. Modi received many world leaders in 2015 by inviting US President Barrack Obama as a chief guest on republic day celebrations and PM Shinzo to New Delhi. World gave high priority to Modi at the UNGA, BRICS. The keystone of Modi’s foreign policy objective is economic development, skillfully linking diplomacy and national development for financial and technical support and speed up make In India campaign. Business, trade, national security and employment were carefully embedded in his diplomacy. US India defence relationship is being reviewed and envisaging collaboration in defense, intelligence, maritime security, cyber security and space exploration, manufacturing air craft’s, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft carriers. Apart from Modi has diverted the attention of the nations fighting with terrorism at home like India isolating Pakistan the perpetrator of terrorist activities with joint resolve to curb the menace of terrorism once for all.

Under Modi’s premiership the country has scaled the heights from where it has developed courage and confidence to retaliate the hostile countries by the surgical and air strikes. All out mission started by the Modi government, the security forces are eliminating the terrorists and destroying their hideouts in the valley.

Putting the separatists behind the bars and declaring the Jamaat-e-Islami as unlawfull is the courageous step which the previous governments have never dared till now. Under prime minister Narender Modi the country has carved out fourth place among USA, China and Russia in the world which has developed both the capacity and capability to destroy the high speed spying satellite, orbiting around the earth, by the country made anti satellite missile. Attaching the properties of Neerab Modi, Vijay Mallaya and Choksi, the defaulters of Indian banks, their arrest and ultimate repatriation to India is a feather in the cap of PM Modi.

On the home front where NIA has not only tightened the noose around the separatists and subversive forces active in the valley but has broken the spine of the terrorists by plugged all the sources funding terrorist outfits activities in the valley. Operation All Out is cleaning and eliminating the dreaded terrorists. The government has started many employment schemes for the misguided youth motivating them to shun violence and once again join the national mainstream. one of the greatest achievementnt of the NDA government unlike the previous, not even a single case of corruption has been reported against any member of union ministers or member of parliament even after the completion of three years in power. The whole discussion leads to one conclusion that all this could bepossible due to PM Modi.That is why it is said Modi Hai To Mumking Hai.

(Concluded)