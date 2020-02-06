Modi Govt sets new standards of public working: BJP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Stressing upon the welfare of general public, BJP District Jammu President, Vinay Kumar Gupta accompanied by JMC Councillor Sharda Kumari, Mandal President Neeraj Puri and other local leaders conducted comprehensive tour of various areas falling under wards no 47 and 48 in Bahu Fort area of Jammu.

Gupta claimed that present Centre Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set new standards of working for public welfare while creating examples of selfless services to the nation and society.

During the tour, BJP leaders interacted with locals while discussing various issues put forth by them.

They highlighted various issues regarding construction/ maintenance of lanes & drains, repair/ Installation of street lights, menace of stray dogs besides others.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta asked party activists to reach out to people at grass root level for ensuring that benefits of all public welfare schemes, initiated by Central Government, reach intended population. He insisted that numerous schemes are taken up by present dispensation to uplift the status of masses but we all need to render selfless service for their effective implementation. He further asked them to aware general masses regarding various schemes.

Others present on the occasion included Vivek Patyal, Dalbir Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Sunny Sangotra, Ajay Sharma, Subhash Chander and Karuna Shetri.