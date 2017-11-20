Modi govt sabotaging Winter session of Parliament: Sonia

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi today launched an all out attack on the government, accusing it of sabotaging the Winter session of Parliament on filmy grounds.

Addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), she also accused the government of being “ill prepared” to implement the goods and services tax (GST), which she described as a “flawed” tax regime.

The Congress president also hit out at the government over demonetisation, saying the move left millions of people “suffering”.

“The Modi-government in its arrogance has cast a dark shadow on India’ Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging the Winter session of Parliament on flimsy grounds,” she told the party’s highest decision-making body.

The Winter session of Parliament traditionally convenes from the third week of November and lasts till the third week of December.

According to sources, the government is considering a truncated Winter session of around 10 days starting from the second week of December

The Congress president also charged the government with “forcefully” trying to change history of modern India by “erasing contributions” made by former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. (PTI)