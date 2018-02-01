Modi Govt lacks policy on Pak, Kashmir: Congress

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

POONCH: JKPCC Chief G.A Mir said that Modi Government does not have a concrete roadmap to deal with Pakistan and resolve worsening situation in Valley.

He was addressing a largely attended Congress Rally here on Wednesday. The JKPCC Chief said that during UPA regime headed by Dr. Manmohan Singh there was calm on the LoC, however, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exploited the countrymen describing the UPA Government as weak. “Now when situation on the border has worsened a lot as also in Kashmir”, Mir questioned the Modi Government of its strong policy. He said that ceasefire violations have become a routine affair and the people all along borders are paying the price besides large number of civilians and Jawans martyred. “Modi should explain BJP Government’s strong policy and roadmap to deal with the situation”, he asserted.

He asked the party workers to gear up their activities in order to strengthen the party and play the role of a responsible and vibrant opposition as assigned to the party by the people. He said that Congress has always played a vital role in cementing the relationship of peace, brotherhood and integrity in the State.

Mir said that if Government is sincere about the discussion regarding holding of Panchayat elections, we propose all party meeting which should be chaired by Chief Minister, as she is having the charge of Home Minister as well as Election Department.

The convention was organised by District Congress Committee Poonch and addressed amongst others by Senior Vice President Sham Lal Sharma, Vice President Raman Balla, General Secretary Shahnawaj Choudhary, President NSUI Neeraj Kundan, Gurdarshan Singh and Ch. Abdul Gani.

Sham Lal Sharma lashed out at the PDP-BJP government for its failure on all fronts and vitiating the atmosphere of peace and harmony in the State. He said that the Modi led government at the centre has failed to fulfill a single commitment with the people.

Raman Bhalla said that Congress is the only unifying force in view of its secular and progressive approach representing all three regions of the State.

District President Rajinder Singh Kaka, Choudhary Abdul Gani, Murtaza Khan, Taj Hussain Mir, Praveen Sarwar Khan, Janak Singh, Imran Zaffar, Sarpachs Amir Hussain Shah, Ch. Khan Mohd, Bagh Hussan, Ch. Yaseen, Jahangir Malik, Capt. Sadiq Choudhry, Gulzar Jatt, Nayeem Husain Mir, Ch. Talib, Master Abdul Ghani apprised the PCC leadership of the total failure of the Government to address to the genuine problems of common people and lack of basic governance.

On the occasion, Ghulam Hussan, Nazir Bajrom, Shamas Din, Mohd Bazir Bajran, Ch. Shamas Din, Master Abdul Qyoom (all Sarpanchs), Master Abdul Qayoom, Haji Faqar Din Khan, Liaqat Hussan Khan, Basharat Khan, Madam Noor Jahan, Madam Parveen, Muneer Hussain, Hav Mohd. Sadiq, Ch. M. Farooq Paswal and Aijaz Qureshi joined the Congress party after resigning from their respective parties viz. BJP, PDP and NC.