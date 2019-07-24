Modi Govt has taken revolutionary decisions for employees’ welfare: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh said that in last over five years, Modi Government has taken several revolutionary decisions for employees’ welfare.

Replying to a series of questions in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, which were mainly pertaining to the contractual employees, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Modi Government has, in a brief period of five years, taken several revolutionary decisions and amended several long-standing laws in order to make these more compatible for benefit of government employees.

It was the Modi Government, said Dr Jitendra Singh, which in 2017 brought about the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, thus increasing maternity leave for women employees from earlier 12 weeks to 26 weeks now. Similarly, it allowed the provisional employees to work in night shifts in some of those areas, where earlier it was forbidden, he said.

Not only this, Dr Jitendra Singh also referred to the Minimum Wages Act of 1948, which was for the first time amended in 2017 to increase minimum wage limit by 40 per cent. Similarly, he said, the Payment of Wages Act of 1936 framed during the British era was also amended in 2017, whereby the ceiling was enhanced from Rs 18,000 per month to Rs 24,000 per month.

Making full utility of modern technology, Dr Jitendra Singh informed the House that on 16th October 2014, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched ‘Shramm Suvidha’ Portal whereby it is possible now to carry out emergency inspections, mandatory inspections, operational inspections and other kinds of checks from time to time to ensure the well being of employees.

In his reply, Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that for administrative exigencies of work, efficiency or unavoidable circumstances, outsourcing of services through contract is resorted to. But, the procedures followed are the same as envisaged in General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017 and the protection of the interests of the contractor’s employees is also enforced and regulated as per the rules.