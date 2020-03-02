Modi Govt did justice with J&K people by repealing Art 370: Yudhvir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP Government at Centre has done justice with people of J&K by abrogating Article 370. People belonging to all religions across the country have rejoiced the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A from Jammu and Kashmir.

It was stated by Yudhvir Sethi, General Secretary J&K BJP unit while speaking at 643rd birthday celebrations of Guru Ravi Dass on Sunday. The programme was organised by Shri Guru Ravi Dass Sabha, Upper Gumat, Jammu.

Paying tributes to great saint and social reformer Guru Ravi Dass, Sethi said that best way of celebrating the occasion is to take a pledge to follow Guruji’s teachings in letter and spirit besides working to build a society based on natural principles of social justice, equality, compassion, love and togetherness.

“Abrogation of Article 370 has nothing to do with any religion,” he asserted, adding that Article 370 was abrogated to provide justice to all people of J&K, who were deprived of the same during last 66 years irrespective of their religious affiliations. Rajesh Gupta, former MLA, who was the Guest of Honour, appealed to the devotees to spread the message of love, peace and compassion, which was the high point of Guruji’s life.

President of the Sabha, Badri Nath presided over function.

Krishan Kumar Digra, General Secretary and senior BJP leader conducted proceedings and threw light on life history and teachings of Guru Ravi Dass. He asked people to follow the teachings of Guru Ravi Dass and Dr B R Ambedkar.

Corporators Jeet Angral (Ward No 12), Sat Pal Karlupia (Ward No 32) and Gopal Gupta (Ward No 5) also spoke on the occasion.

Jugal Kishore and Shiv Ram Vice Presidents, Mangat Ram General Secretary, Jathkar Kala and Jiya Lal Gorkha Secretaries besides a number of eminent citizens of Jammu city were also present during the function.