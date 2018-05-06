Modi Govt committed to upliftment of downtrodden: Jitendra

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the Modi government is committed to the upliftment of the downtrodden and is capable of taking even bold decisions to achieve this objective.

On the last day of the 20- day long ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’, Dr Jitendra Singh was addressing a series of road-side interactive public meetings at Chenani, Kud, Patnitop before reaching village Sanasar, where he held a detailed appraisal meeting with the Ramban District Administration for update on the targets achieved in the Government of India’s priority programmes.

Late in the evening, he held a prolonged “Public Durbar” with the residents of Sanasar and surrounding villages and also held separate meetings with different groups of people.

Pertinent to mention that Sanasar is one of the 20,000 villages across the country which were identified for Gram Swaraj Abhiyan with the agenda to achieve saturation targets in various public welfare schemes and priority programmes of Government of India. This was also one of the villages selected by Dr Jitendra Singh for a two-day extensive tour with an over-night stay.

Speaking to different groups of people and public gatherings during his tour, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it was the vision and sensitivity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which inspired the idea of carrying out an extensive campaign focusing on the relatively neglected villages with high population of weaker sections, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He said, in the last four years, one after the other, Modi Government has rolled out schemes which are aimed at improving the lot of the poorest of the poor and the weakest of the weak.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, under Prime Minister Modi, the government is committed to serve the nation and not to simply run the government for the sake of being a part of the government. That is why, he said, this government has been taking some unorthodox decisions, like, for example, Demonetization, which was announced just a few weeks before a crucial Assembly election of Uttar Pradesh, without consideration of risking the vote share.

By doing so, the government sent out a message that under Prime Minister Modi, the decisions are taken not on the basis of vote calculations, but purely on the basis of the sensitivity about the concerns and requirements of the last man in the last queue, he said.

Singh said, it is our good fortune, that we have a Prime Minister in the form of Narendra Modi who works 24 hours a day for 7 days in a week and 365 days in a year. This inspires his team of Ministers also to put in their best with utmost sincerity and honesty. This is a government, he said, which works round-the-clock without an interval or break or holiday.

Under Prime Minister Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, what we, as his followers in the government, have learnt is that the sense of relief and happiness that is seen on the face of a poor person gives much bigger satisfaction compared to any perks or privileges of office.

This is evident from the joy and glee on the faces of the beneficiaries Modi Government’s iconic schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Aawas Yojana, Ujala Yojana, etc., he added.

MLA Ramban, Neelam Langeh, DDC Ramban Tariq Hussain Ganai and officers of the district administration accompanied the Union Minister.