Modi fulfilled pre-poll promises: Rawat

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: “On behalf of Dev Bhoomi, Uttarakhand, the land of four Dhams, I bow and convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir” quoted Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, while addressing a rally of BJP leaders here on Saturday in connection with the three-year celebrations of good governance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA Government at the Centre.

He was accompanied by BJP State President and MLA Sat Sharma, Speaker J and K Assembly Kavinder Gupta, MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Rajya Sabha Shamsher Singh Manhas, MLC Ashok Khajuria, Chief Whip and MLA Rajesh Gupta and MLAs Dr. Krishan Bhagat and Sukhnandan Chowdhary.

Rawat, while addressing the rally, said that PM Modi led NDA has enjoyed the affection and support of countrymen right from the beginning to the completion of three years of good governance. He said that earlier the nation witnessed the ill governance of Congress led UPA Government for decades together, which was marred by the 366 scams in 365 days of a year.

In the very first meeting of the government formation at the Centre, PM Modi gave clear instructions for transparent and corruption free administration at all levels, he added.

He further said that the Modi has fulfilled its pre-poll promises and India is on the path of regaining the status of Vishav-Guru in every sector, be it defence, research, economics etc. He said that, the army is feeling self confident and upbeat since the take-over by present dispensation.

Sat Sharma said that Rawat, who was a volunteer of RSS, remained three times MLA, Prabhari of various States, has developed the State of Uttrakhand in every sphere since he has taken over as the CM of the State.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, while addressing the rally, said that PM Modi has bailed India out of black times brought by the corrupt practices of Congress Government. Modi government has given the priority for the development of the State that was not witnessed by the country in 60 years.

BJP leaders Rajni Sethi, Rajinder Sharma, Aseem Gupta, Veenu Khanna, Sanjeeta Dogra, Capt. Kasturi Lal and Hans Raj also addressed the rally.

BJP State General Secretary Pawan Khajuria conducted the proceedings and State General Secretary Harinder Gupta presented the vote of thanks.