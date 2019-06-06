Modi constitutes 3 Cabinet Committees on Security, Investment, Employment

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday constituted three high-powered panels to tackle the issues of economic growth, employment, and national security. These panels are – Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, and Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

All the three cabinet committees will be chaired by the Prime Minister.

The five-member Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth includes Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport and Highways and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The five-member Cabinet Committee on Security includes Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The 10-member Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development includes all of the above except Gadkari. Apart from them, the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister Skill and Entrep-reneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Ministers of State Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Labour) and Hardeep Singh Puri (Housing and Urban Affairs) are part of the aforesaid committee.

The constitution of these committees will force the attention of the highest levels of the government on the two key challenges and enable faster transmission of solutions through their respective ministries. Some of the solutions could find their way into the upcoming union budget that will be presented by Sitharaman on July 5.

The committees are among the earliest cabinet panels being constituted by the Modi government in its second term in office and underscore the importance it is giving to tackle the two challenges that have been spawned by a raft of domestic and global factors.

Sources said there is a provision in Transaction of Business Rules to form Cabinet panels on various issues but the prime minister had not set up any such panel during his previous term.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) will play a crucial role in the country’s internal and external security. Ajit Doval, who was reappointed as the National Security Advisor, is also expected to assist the government in the matters of security.

During the electioneering of the last Lok Sabha polls, the Opposition has fiercely targeted the Modi government, accusing it of having failed in keeping up its purported promise of creating two crore jobs per year.

The opposition had also targeted the government, claiming slow down of economy.

Economy and employment both remain sensitive issues as the GDP dropped to 5.8 per cent in the last quarter of the 2018-19, according to NSSO figures. On the other hand, Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) – Annual Report (july 2017 – July 2018) put the unemployment rate at 6.1 per cent, the highest in 45 years.