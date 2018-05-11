Modi congratulates Mahathir Mohamad on being sworn in as Malaysia PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Mahathir Mohamad on being sworn in as the prime minister of Malaysia.
“I look forward to working closely with Dr. Mahathir to further strengthen the mutually beneficial strategic partnership between our two countries…heartiest congratulations,” Modi tweeted.
Mahathir, 92, was yesterday sworn in as the seventh prime minister of Malaysia. He has become the world’s oldest elected leader. (PTI)
