Modi congratulates Imran over poll performance

Agency

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Imran Khan, Chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and congratulated him for his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the recent elections. He expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan, a PMO statement said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighborhood.