Modi condemns, offers help

New Delhi: India Sunday strongly condemned the serial blasts on multiple locations in Sri Lanka while Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephonic conversations with the president and the premier of the island nation offering all possible help and assistance to deal with the situation.

In his conversation with the Sri Lankan leadership, Modi termed the serial blasts as a “cold-blooded and pre-planned barbaric acts” and pointed out that the attacks were another grave reminder of the most serious challenge posed to the entire humanity by terrorism in our region and the entire world. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said there can be no justification for any act of terror and called for concerted global action to effectively deal with the menace, including cross-border terrorism.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims people and Government of Sri Lanka. We wish speedy recovery to those injured in the attacks,” the MEA statement said.

The ministry said India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all forms and manifestations and there can be no justification for any kind of terror.

In his telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on his own behalf as well as on behalf of all Indians, over the loss of over 200 lives in the terrorist action, a government release said.

It said Modi condemned in the strongest terms the serial terrorist attacks perpetrated at various places, including religious places and during a religious festival, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister renewed the offer of all possible help and assistance to Sri Lanka for ensuring its security against challenges such as those posed by terrorism, the release said. The Prime Minister also wished a speedy recovery for the injured and offered every medical assistance for treatment of the injured.