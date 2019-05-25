Modi, a nation saviour

Share Share 0 Share

Shiv Kumar Padha

According to the Epics, in Treta Yug, when the army of Lord Rama was constructing a bridge over sea, between Rameshwaram and Sri Lanka, only those stones floated in the sea water which were inscribed with the name of Ram whereas others without sank down in the seawater. It was the magic of Ram Nam that the said bridge could be constructed easily and immediately. Similarly in Dawapar, when the Mahabharat Yudh was being fought between Kaurvas and Pandvas, Lord Krishna asked Barbarika, the grandson of Bheem, to monitor the war continuously and give his judgment at the end. Barbarika told Krishna that he could see nothing during the war except his Sudershan Chakker chopping the heads of the warriors from the other side. From the day country got a Prime Minister in the person of Narender Modi, the entire nation has witnessed unprecedented changes all around, which it has been aspiring for since independence. It was the result of Modi’s farsightedness, unfathomable love for the nation, sincere and tireless efforts, his honesty, spirit of patriotism and nationalism, and above all his unshakable faith in Indian democracy and love for his countrymen, he could save and steer the nation proudly defeating the waves of humiliation, discrimination, hatred and isolation at the international fora. The faith of Narender Modi in democracy and his belief in the future of India’s destiny could carve out a unique and distinct place in the world and also could procure a seat in the front row of the big nations. There was a time when India was looked down upon by the big nations, which called India a nation of poor, beggars and illiterates. Indian diplomats, athletes, players, celebrities and even the vice president of the nation were not spared from inflicting humiliation at the international airports under the pretext of security checks. It was the magic spell of Narender Modi, the PM of India who could reach the heights, within a short period of five years, which the premiers of so called developed and superpower countries have been aspiring for since long.

There is a long list of big and the small awards which have been conferred upon him by the international community. Out of the long list of awards there are dozens worth mentioning here as these awards have been awarded to man of international standing. PM Modi won, Readers Poll for the Time Magzine in 2016, King Abdullaziz shah award of Saudi Arabia on April 3 2016, Amir Abdullah Khan Award of Afghanestan 4 june 2016, Grand Collor of the state of Palestinian Feb. 10 2018, UN Champions of Earth Award on 26 Sept. 2018, Seoul peace Prize Modinomics 24. Oct. 2018, conferred with first- ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award on 14. Jan. 2019, Conferred with UAE Zyed Medal on 4 April 2019 and with Russian award,’ Order of Sp. Andrew the Apostle on 12 April 2019. His diplomatic visits of the outer world prepared ground for the joint fight against poverty, unemployment and terrorism at the global level with the result India gained the courage of looking the big powers in the eyes and killing her enemies in their own territory.

The nation feels indebted to PM Modi for the sincere, honest and selfless services he has been rendering for the nation for the person who has brought about a revolution in the working and functioning of the government in every sphere for a person who has made the country stand in the first row of the super powers of the world. The grateful nation has resolved to make Modi the Prime minister of India in 2019 again. But unlike 2014 the voters, have resolved and decided to vote for the person Modi and not for any BJP candidate because majority of the MPs who were easily elected in 2014 due to Modi Tsunami proved incapable, worthless, who, not to talk about their performance did ever care to visit their constituencies even once during five years tenure. Prime Minister Narender Modi, by his charismatic personality, has succeeded on economic, diplomatic, defense and other fronts.

On the economic front Modi government succeeded in;

-Make in India, Digital India and Skill India projects and schemes to focus on the production of the indigenous products and creation of jobs in Defense and electronics sector.

-Mudra bank with Rs 20,000 cr. corpus to extend loans between Rs. 50,000 and 10 lakh.

-Launching Jan Dhan Yojna where 15 cr. bank accounts were opened and 10 cr. RUPAY credit cards were issued.

-Saving $ 5billion annually on subsidy on cooking gas under Direct Cash benefit transfer scheme.

-Allowing foreign equity on rail infrastructure without limit.

-Foreign equity cap in defense raising to 49 % and 74 % on transfer of technology.

-Setting fast track for defense purchases. Purchase of 36 Rafale fighters.

-Increase of 49 % in foreign equity cap in insurance and pension sectors.

-Cabinet nod for 100 smart cities in India.

-Under budget reforms there will be one union budget in place of separate rail budget.

-Framed SIT to bring back black money from the foreign banks.

-Demonetization was a decision of Modi government to bring about new phase in Indian economy.

-Old law of 1998 regarding Benami transaction was replaced by amenmend act of 2016.

-Provision of singlewindow scheme for steel,coal and power projects.

-Loopholes in the Prevention of Money Laundering Acts 2002 was plugged by the amendment of 2015.

-To check the undisclosed foreign income and assets (imposition of tax) and impose penality in the case of hiding information act of 2015 was passed.

-The 1999 act of FEMA was swiped with finance act of 2015.

-The NIA broke the spine of the terrorist funding agents and pluged the sources from where did it come.

Modi’s international diplomacy has aroused expectation both at home and abroad about India’s rise in the global scene in the 21st. century with a clarity of purpose. He reached remote country Mangolia, island nations like Seychelles and Mauritions and to the major countries like USA, China, France, Germany and UK. Modi received many world leaders in 2015 by inviting US President Barack Obama as a chief guest on republic day celebrations and PM Shinzo to New Delhi. World gave high priority to Modi at the UNGA, BRICS. The keystone of Modi’s foreign policy objective is economic development, skillfully linking diplomacy and national development for financial and technical support and speed up make In India campaign. Business, trade, national security and employment were carefully embedded in his diplomacy. US India defense relationship is being reviewed and envisaging collaboration in defense, intelligence, maritime security, cyber security and space exploration, manufacturing air craft’s, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft carriers. Apart from Modi has diverted the attention of the nations fighting with terrorism at home like India isolating Pakistn the perpetrator of terrorist activities with joint resolve to curb the menace of terrorism once for all.

Under Modi’s premiership the country has scaled the heights from where it has developed courage and confidence to retaliate the hostile countries by the surgical and air strikes. All out mission started by the Modi government, the security forces are eliminating the terrorists and destroying their hideouts in the valley. Putting the separatists behind the bars and declaring the Jamaat-e-Islami as unlawfull is the courageous step which the previous governments have never dared till now. Under Prime Minister Narender Modi the country has carved out fourth place among USa, China and Russia in the world which has developed both the capacity and capability to destroy the high speed spying satellite, orbiting around the earth, by the country made anti satellite missile. Attaching the properties of Neerab Modi, Vijay Mallaya and Choksi, the defaulters of Indian banks, their arrest and ultimate repatriation to India is a feather in the cap of PM Modi.

On the home front where NIA has not only tightened the noose around the separatist and subversive forces active in the valley but has broken the spine of the terrorists by plugged all the sources funding terrorist outfits active in the valley. Operation all out is cleaning and eliminating the dreaded terrorists. The government has started many employment schemes for the misguided youth motivating them to shun violence and once again join the national mainstream. one of the greatest achievementnt of the NDA government unlike the previous, not even a single case of corruption has been reported against any member of union ministers or member of parliament even after the completion of three years in power.

To end, one incident from Mahabharat is worth mentioning here. Really Modi Is a divine personality, so long as the reins of the nation remain in his hand the country will emerge as a power which will help restore the lost prestige and glory of the nation in the world. Making Modi Prime Minister of India agin is favourable for the developed, developing and the underdeveloped countries in the world.