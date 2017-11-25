Modi, a charismatic Prime Minister

Shiv Kumar Padha

Prior to the Mahabharat Yudh (War), Lord Krishna asked both Kauravs and Pandavs to select either Narayan (Krishna) or Narayani Sena (Army of God Krishna) to fight from their sides. Daryodna, the eldest son of King Dharit Rashter, preferred the divine army to a single person Lord Krishna, whereas Pandav son Yudhishter opted for Krishan from his side. After the culmination of the Kuruksheter Yudh Lord Krishna asked Barbreek, an invincible warrior and grandson of Pandav Bheem, monitoring the whole war, to give his comments about the warrior who fought best during the 18 days war. Barbreek told Krishna that he could see nothing during the war except your Sudershan Chakker chopping down the heads of the warriors everywhere in the war field. From the day India has got the kind of Prime Minister in the person of Narinder Bhai Modi, the entire nation has witnessed unprecedented change all around, which it has been aspiring for since independence. It was the result of Modi’s farsightedness, infinite love for the nation, sincere and tireless efforts, his honesty, spirit of patriotism and nationalism, and above all his unshakable faith in Indian democracy and love for his countrymen that he could bring the whole nation out from the shrouds of humiliation, discrimination, hatred and isolation at the international fora. The Faith of Narender Modi in democracy and his belief in the future of India’s destiny could carve out a unique and distinct place in the world and also could procure a seat in the front row of the big nations. There was a time when India was looked down upon by the big countries, which they called a nation of poor, beggars and illiterates. Indian diplomats, athletes, players, diplomats, celebrities and even the vice president of the nation were not spared from inflicting humiliation at the international airports under the pretext of security checks. Narender Modi, the PM of India, works at stretch for 18 hrs. a day and has not availed a single holiday since he took over as the prime minister of the country. His tireless efforts have been able to bring about positive and favourable results on all the fronts. His diplomatic visits of the outer world prepared ground for the joint fight against poverty, un employment and terrorism at the global level with the result India gained the power of looking the big powers in the eyes and killing her enemies in their own territory and dens.

Under the capable and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister BJP gained land slide victory in 2014 parliamentary elections and framed NDA government with its election allies. Similarly the BJP never look behind and went on conquering the citadels of regional and national political parties one after the other during the State Assembly elections and framed their governments at their own or with the support of their allies. So for as the winning of the seats by BJP, under the leadership of Modi, is concerned, the party has been able to gain an unpredictable and unprecedented number of seats in almost maximum states. Taking the benefit of the Modi wave and Modi Tsunami many incapable, unworthy, multimillionaires, criminals, mafia persons, land grabbers, succeeded in getting their entry in the State Assemblies and became unwanted representatives of the masses. Such representatives, instead of bringing laurels to the party, have become liability and a blot on the clean image of BJP. The kind of MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir state have got on the nervous of the gullible masses and it is believed these MLAs will definitely prove Trozen Horses for the party in the next assembly election.

On the economic front Modi government,

– Launched make in India, Digital India and Skill India in order to focus on the creation of jobs in defence and electronics.

– Mudra bank launched with 20,000 Cr. corpus to extend loans between Rs. 50,000 and 10 lakh.

– Under Jan Dhan 15 Cr. Bank accounts were opened and 10 Cr. RUPAY credit cards were issued.

– Saved $ 5billion annually on subsidy on cooking gas under Direct Cash Benefit Transfer scheme.

– Allowed foreign equity on rail infrastructure without limit.

– Foreign equity cap in defense raised to 49 per cent and 74 per cent on transfer of technology.

– Setting fast track for defense purchases. Purchase of 36 Rafale fighters.

– Increase of 49 per cent in foreign equity cap in insurance and pension sectors.

– Cabinet nod for 100 smart cities in India.

– Under budget reforms there will be one union budget in place of separate rail budget.

– Framed SIT to bring back black money from the foreign banks.

– Demonetisation was a decision ofModi government to bring about new phase in Indian economy.

– Old law of 1998 regarding Benami transaction was replaced by amenmend act of 2016.

– Provision of single window scheme for steel,coal and power projects.

– Loopholes in the prevention of money laundering acts 2002 was plugged by the amendment of 2015.

– To check the un- disclosed foreign income and assets (imposition of tax) and impose penality in the case of hiding information act of 2015 was passed.

– The 1999 act of FEMA was swiped with Finance Act of 2015.

– The NIA broke the spine of the terrorist funding agents and pluged the sources from where did it come.

International diplomacy has aroused expectation both at home and abroad about India’s rise in the global scene in the 21 st. centuary with a clarity of purpose. He reached remote country Mangolia, island nations like Seychelles and Maritious and to the major countries like USA, China, France, Germany and UK. Modi received many world leaders in 2015 by inviting US President Barrack Abama as a Chief Guest on republic day celebrations and PM Shinzo to New Delhi. World gave high priority to Modi at the UNGA, BRICS. The keystone of Modi’s foreign policy objective is economic development, skillfully linking diplomacy and national development for financial and technical support and speed up make In India campaign. Business, trade, national security and employment were carefully embedded in his diplomacy. US India defence relationship is being reviewed and envisaging collaboration in defense, intelligence, maritime security, cyber security and space exploration, manufacturing air craft’s, un manned aerial vehicles and aircraft carriers. Apart from Modi has diverted the attention of the nations fighting with terrorism at home like India isolating Pakistn the perpetrator of terrorist activities with joint resolve to curb the menace of terrorism once for all.

On the home front where NIA has not only tightened the noose around the separatist and subversive forces active in the Valley but has broken the spine of the terrorists by plugged all the sources funding terrorist outfits active in the valley. Operation all Out is cleaning and eliminating the dreaded terrorists. The government has started many employment schemes for the misguided youth motivating them to shun violence and once again join the national mainstream. one of the greatest achievementnt of the NDA Government unlike the previous, not even a single case of corruption has been reported against any member of union ministers or member of parliament even after the completion of three years in power. To end, one incident from Mahabharat is worth mentioning here. In order to curb the pride of the Pandav brothers developed in them due to their victory in Mahabharat Yudh Lord Krishan asked Arjuna to get down the chariot first and when Krishna abandoned the chariot it burnt into flames at once. Krishna told Arjun that the chariot had already been damaged with the arrow shots of the Kauravs but it remained intact only due to my presence over it. Really Modi is a divine personality, so long as the reins of the nation remain in his hand the country will emerge as a power which will help restore the lost prestige and glory of the nation in the world.