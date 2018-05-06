Moderate quake jolts parts of J-K

Share Share 0 Share 0

Bhaderwah (JK): A moderate intensity earthquake today shook parts of Jammu and Kashmir, causing panic among the residents of Chenab valley.

The 4.6 magnitude tremor was felt in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts along the Chenab valley around 01:17 pm, an official of local seismology centre told PTI.

A senior police officer said there were no reports of any damage. “We are gathering the information but as of now, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property in the earthquake,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Mohammad Shabir Khatana said.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes and shops in entire Chenab Valley following the earthquake, the epicenter of which was 11 km east of Bhaderwah town in Doda district.

On March 17, the 4.7 magnitude quake with its epicenter 16 km north-west of Bhadarwah, was recorded in entire Chenab Valley. (PTI)