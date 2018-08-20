Model health institutions nowhere in picture in J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: The PDP-BJP government had accorded top priority to health sector with an avowed objective to improve the health care infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. However, like many other ambitious projects, this too remained confined to bulky files and flashy presentations.

The senior health department officials and incharge ministers, despite taking regular review meetings, failed to give shape to their own vision document aimed at improving health scenario on ground zero. During their term in office they could not deliver on their own assurances and promises, thus adding to the miseries of hapless patients.

Apart from establishing AIIMS, five new Medical colleges and equipping trauma centres with the so-called state-of-art facilities, the alliance government had also mooted a proposal to set up model health institutions with maternity and child care facilities across all the 87 Assembly constituencies in the State.

In addition, to ease the burden of existing tertiary care hospitals, proposal for establishment of 22 model hospitals along with residential quarters at a tentative cost of around Rs. 165 Crore– Rs. 7.50 Crore per model hospital– (Rs. 4.50 Crore procurement of CT scan machine and Rs. 3Crore for execution of civil works) was formulated.

In the initial phase, only two Sub District Hospitals viz. SDH Basohli, Kathua and SDH Dooru, Anantnag were taken up on pilot basis and these model hospitals were expected to be made functional during 2017-18. On ground zero the work on the project is going on at snail’s pace.

As the alliance government failed to start construction work of AIIMS, made operational Trauma centres, the project seems to have fallen victim to prevalent red tapism in the State bureaucracy.

In the absence of same the existing infrastructure is crumbling due to rush of patients.

According to official sources, the proposal which was originally mooted in July 2015, is yet to see light of the day.

The State cabinet in June 2017 had decided that instead of two, only one model health institution would be developed in all the 87 Assembly constituencies.

Subsequently a proposal to create 1,218 posts of consultants, doctors, para medics with financial implications of Rs 544.98 crores was also sanctioned.

Interestingly, when the departmental proposal was submitted to the Planning and Monitoring Department, the same was sent back with the observation to furnish institution-wise details of infrastructure and deficit, if any, in the first instance.

The Health and Medical Education Department is learnt to have sat over the proposal instead of furnishing the details.