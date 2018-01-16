Model health institutions in 87 constituencies still in pipeline

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Creation of model health institutions with maternity and child care facilities in all the 87 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir have fallen victim to prevalent red-tapism in the State bureaucracy.

The proposal, which was originally mooted in July 2015, is yet to see the light of the day. After a long wait, the Cabinet in June 2017 decided that instead of two, just one model health Institution would be developed in the State.

Subsequently, a proposal to create 1,218 posts of consultants, doctors and para-medics with financial implications of Rs 544.98 crore was sanctioned.

Interestingly, when the departmental proposal was submitted to the Planning and Monitoring Department, the same was sent back with the observations to furnish institution-wise details of infrastructure and deficit, if any, in the first instance. The Health and Medical Education Department is yet to respond to the proposal with necessary details.

In addition, another ambitious proposal of setting up trauma care facilities along vulnerable patches of hilly roads is awaiting formal approval for a long time.

The Health and Medical Education Department is awaiting formal nod and sanction of funds for creation of trauma facilities at Kishenpur-Manwal since 2016.

Similarly, the proposal for construction of 17 Trauma Centres, including one at Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu, at an estimated cost of Rs.84.25 lakh, has been submitted to Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (Hospital Division) in 2009 under the programme ‘Establishment of Trauma Centres on National Highways in J&K State’. The sanction and release of funds are awaited.