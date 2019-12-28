Model Academy organises maiden MUN

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Model Academy, the prestigious school of MIER, successfully organised its first ever MUN from December 26 to 27, 2019 on the theme ‘Punjab Drug War’.

The event was attended by Dr. Adit Gupta, Director, MIER and Rupa Gupta, Joint Director, MIER as the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour respectively.

Pramod Kumar Srivastava, Principal, J.K Dhiman, Vice-Principal, Ruchi Sharma, QAO and Manju Vali, Convener were also present.

The event began with a welcome address presented by Abhay Pradhan, Chairperson MUN followed by Ananya who spoke on the format of MUN.

Mansharan presented a poem on ‘Drugs Kills’.

The young delegates adapted to their roles very well and learnt a lot from their first MUN experience which served as a stepping stone for participation in the many other MUNs to come.

There were four committees namely- NGO committee, Drug rehabilitation committee, Belt force committee and Spy committee. The delegates presented their views on the theme and cross questioned with supreme confidence which reflected their inherent capability to lead and express.

Dr. Adit Gupta said that drugs are a menace to the society and in today’s world drug addiction is eating into the vitals of the society. He further congratulated the MUN team for their hard work.

Principal, P.K Srivastava appreciated the efforts of the students and the social science department and congratulated them on the success of the event.

The best delegate award was bagged by Karun Verma, commendation award went to Vasundhra and special mention award was bagged by Sushant.

Students received participation certificates for their performance. The vote of thanks was presented by Mrigankthe, Chairperson of MUN.