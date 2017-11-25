Model Academy, Jammu Club win in cricket

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Model Academy Jammu and Jammu Cricket Team won boys cricket matches in the ongoing under-19 District Police Sports Festival-2017 being organised by District Police Jammu under Civic Action Programme (CAP), here on Friday.

Earlier in the first match, Model Academy Jammu outplayed Government Higher Secondary School Khour by four wickets.

Man of the Match award went to Snoop Bhagat who scored 36 runs off 28 balls. In another match, Jammu Cricket Team defeated Tiny Tots Higher Secondary School by 13 runs. Samad was declared Man of the Match for scoring winning knock of 47 runs.

The matches were played under the supervision of Jagtar Singh, Madan Mohan, Suresh Singh, Mukesh Sharma, Mohd. Farooq and Satpaul.