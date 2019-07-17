Model Academy holds orientation programme for teachers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Model Academy organised a four-day Teachers Orientation Programme to equip the teachers with more teaching skills and pedagogies.

0n the first day, a Computer orientation was organised for the teachers who wanted to professionally develop themselves and keep up to date with the modern technology.

The Resource Person, Vikas Katal guided the teachers on Microsoft Words, Power Point and Factor HR.

On the second day, an inspiring workshop was conducted by the Principal, Pramod Shrivastava on the teaching learning process. According to him, professional development is a never ending process. The aim of the workshop was to improve teaching skills and competencies that are needed to produce outstanding educational results for the students. He stressed on the need to know the qualities of a child in order to analyse the bottlenecks and overcome them. The teachers ought to be creative as well as flexible educators who adapt their pedagogy to meet the needs of the learners, who are of different learning abilities, and ensure that they are prepared for future. Vice-Principal, J.K Dhiman gave an impressive orientation to the teachers about the CBSE Remodeled Assessment Scheme 2019.

The third day of workshop was on a unique concept of Neuro Linguistic Planning. Resource Person was NLP practioner, TEDx Speaker, Author and a National Awardee Dr. Dheeraj Mehrotra. He stressed on NLP as being vital for teachers to be able to build a rapport with the students. According to him good communication and correct body language if practiced by the teachers can lead to calibration of children in the correct frame required for effective learning. On the last day, a workshop was held by Shanker Goenka and Stanley Beckett.

During the workshop, Shanker Goenka laid stress on ‘Thinking Capabilities’ of individuals. According to him the two sides of the brain hemispheres i.e. Left and Right are the deciding factors of the thinking and learning abilities in the individuals. Stanley Beckett spoke in detail about the Transitional Analysis for educators.

These techniques and tools act as a catalyst to enhance teaching skills. The programme was coordinated by Manjari Sehgal, Academic Manager of the Senior Wing and the vote of thanks was presented by Chanda Mahajan Academic Manager for Primary Wing and Maneka Khanna incharge of The Humming Buds and Spoken Language Trainer.