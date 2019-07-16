Modalities for imparting BLS training for police personnel discussed

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Monday chaired a high level meeting to discuss the modalities for creating an effective training programme for imparting Basic Life Support (BLS) training to the police personnel.

The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner Health Atal Dulloo, ADGP, Armed S J M Gillani, ADGP Security, L&O Muneer Khan, IGP Pers, PHQ J P Singh, IGP Armed Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IGP Traffic Alok Kumar, DIG CKR V K Birdi, Director Health Kashmir Dr. Kunzes Dolma, Director Coordination Dr Yashpal Sharma, Principal RIHFW Dhobiwan Dr. Arshid Rafi and concerned officers of H&ME Department.

Director Health Services Jammu Dr. Sameer Mattoo attended the meeting through video-conferencing.

A detailed presentation was made by Principal RIHFW Dhobiwan with regard to the overview of Basic Life Support and BLS training being provided by health department and its proposal to provide BLS training to police personnel for making them master trainers.

Dr. Arshid Rafi in his presentation highlighted importance of BLS training especially for front liners including people from the forces. He informed that Basic life support (BLS) is a level of medical care which is used for victims of life-threatening illnesses or injuries until they can be given full medical care at a hospital.

It can be provided by trained medical personnel, including emergency medical technicians, paramedics, and by qualified bystanders, he said adding that components of BLS includes psychomotor skills for performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), relieving an obstructed airway and some other important skills.

As per the proposal, it was decided that a systematic district wise, self-sustaining BLS training program will be created for all police personnel as well as officers in the traffic, fire and emergency services and allied agencies for the purpose to create certified BLS Trainers in the Police Department in all the Districts and to continuously monitor the quality of the trainings being imparted.

Under this proposal, the police department will nominate 20 potential trainers from each of the districts, after which RIHFW will create a weekly training program of 20 participants for a 3 days ToT program. Each batch will have to attend the training twice first as a trainee and the second time as a supervised instructor and only those qualifying the course will be certified to become a trainer. The Advisor also asked Police department to provide all kind of support including creation of facilities, provision of funds to be utilized for the training programme and other important arrangements.