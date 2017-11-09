Mock drill on disaster preparedness conducted at Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: District Disaster Management Authority Poonch (DDMA) in collaboration with Civil Defence conducted series of demonstrations of mock drills and awareness regarding disaster preparedness to tackles disaster like situation.

In this regard very attractive display of mock drill conducted here in building of sports stadium Poonch today for the awareness of students, Community Volunteers, and for the general public at large.

Addl. Deputy commissioner Poonch Dr.Basharat Hussein was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Others speakers, including technical experts from civil defense emphasised for strengthening of District disaster management authority with human as well as with equipments to tackle the situation if arises in better way.

Whereas Deputy Warden K.K Kapoor stressed on the youth and volunteers to use community based methods for minimizing and mitigation of post disaster situations .

The training mock drill was conducted by expert trainers from SDRF, civil defence in collaboration with DDMA Poonch. The trainers actively engaged the participants in mock drills, emergency rescue methods. The students were educated regarding do & don’ts during disaster like situation and were also trained in search & rescue, first aid and methods to minimise the losses during any disaster by conducting ground exercises by the experts