Share Share 0 Share 0

The Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Jammu looks to have become stagnant as the road expansion plan in the face of growing population of vehicles and lack of alternative mode for transport appears to have gone into a limbo. The proposed CMP prepared by RITES Ltd is based on revised Master Plan Land Use-2021 for Jammu city and divides the city into 169 traffic zones and identifies the need for high capacity transport system on major routes and improving the quality of existing public transport system, presently catering to nearly 64 per cent of population in Jammu City. The revised study prepared after analysing the existing transportation scenario, examines the growth pattern and projecting the passenger and freight mobility requirements. The recommendations will address the passenger and freight mobility requirements for the next 20 years in Jammu city, keeping in view the future population and growth in 2021, 2031 and beyond. With Jammu and Srinagar cities witnessing progressively high density of traffic resulting in congestion and slow movement of traffic due to road space constraints, the proposed mobility plan for the twin cities proposes 50 Km monorail service via identified routes, 130 Km Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system for major routes besides focus on road widening, reconfiguring of existing linear and radial road pattern into ring and radial pattern, new roads and river bridges, parking facilities, adding road capacity at bottlenecks, junction improvement, restricting on-road parking, footpath improvement and augmentation, pedestrian sub-ways and bridges, better traffic policing for Jammu, looks quite encouraging but whether these plans will materialise, is what one has to see in future.