Mobile snatched from youth

State Times News JAMMU: A mobile phone has been stanched from a youth in Gandhi Nagar area on Friday. As per details, Jagdish Aribar, resident of Madhya Pradesh and presently staying at Valmiki Colony, lodged a complaint with Police that somebody snatched his mobile phone when he was returning back to home. Police has registered a case and started further investigation.
