Mobile radiations killing sparrows

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear editor,

The Union Ministry for Environment and Forests had formulated a committee to study the possible ill-effects of mobile tower radiation on birds; experts here opine that the fast diminishing number of sparrows in the State may be the outcome of the hazardous radiation emitted by mobile towers.

The habitat of sparrows is ending. There has been degradation in ecology due to which the species has become homeless. Apart from pesticides and deforestation, mobile towers are the biggest threat to the sparrows.

Earlier, in every home there was a special place for these birds where people used to place water pot and food for these little creatures but with the passage of time the practice diminished and the birds suffered. Many a time, reports of birds dying due to thirst were seen as they do not get sufficient water to drink.

The need of the hour is to add focused efforts to save the sparrow from extinction. It is also noticed that the population of sparrows was worst hit at places where mobile towers were large in number.

It is really sad that naturalists, conservationists, nature lovers and bird experts, all are concerned at the declining number of the friendly species of birds but nothing has been done to save the valuable species. I believe the radiation released from the mobile towers is affecting the avian creatures. Today you will not find a single house sparrow in the city area. Their number has decreased alarmingly.

I believe changing climate, global warming, growing concrete jungles, depleting greenery and most of all mobile towers dotting the skyline of urban and rural areas are the main causes for decline of sparrows across the whole country. These radiations are very harmful and affect the birds. There is a rapid decline in the number of birds from the past 2-3 years. The need of the hour is that the concerned should pay attention towards this and do the needful to save this little creature.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu.