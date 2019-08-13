Mobile phone addiction

Dear Editor,

The increasing addiction of mobile phone among youngsters is a serious threat to their physical and mental health.

Often parents voluntarily engage their kids by giving mobile phone to play video games to avoid their mischievous activities at home.

But gradually they become addicted by the charm and enjoyment of it.

As a result many health ailments like anxiety, stress, depression and hypersensitivity develop in them.

It’s addiction at school going stage is more harmful as it kills the precious study hours of their life.

They deviate from their main motive of study and a negative impact generate in their personality.

Many lethal games like PUbg, blue whale and other engulf them in their fantasy world .

In this digital age these things (cell phones) are the part and parcel of everyone’s life but excessive use of anything is harmful for its user.

Proper guidance and monitoring of parents is

necessary to get rid from this man made devastation.

Engage your child in some recreational activities and outdoor games.Try to spend leisure time with your

children.

Shyam Sudan,

Sunderbani.