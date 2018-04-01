Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir Valley

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Mobile internet services were suspended in the Kashmir Valley today as a precautionary measure following the killing of eight militants in encounters and two civilians in clashes with security forces, officials said.

Two Army jawans also laid down their lives in a gun-fight with terrorists.

Internet services on mobile devices were snapped shortly after clashes broke out at many places in south Kashmir and some parts of the city this afternoon, an official said.

He said the decision to snap internet services was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent mischievous elements from creating law and order problems.

The authorities also suspended train services in Kashmir as a precautionary step.

Miscreants have targeted trains during law and order situations in the past.

Eight terrorists were killed in three encounters in Shopian and Anantnag districts while one militant surrendered before the security forces.

At some places, locals clashed with security forces and pelted stones at them. In the retaliatory action, two civilians were killed and dozens others injured, officials said.

PTI