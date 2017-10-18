Mob sets slain PDP leader’s house on fire, family rescued: Police

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: In less than 24 hours, tragedy struck PDP leader Mohammed Ramzan Sheikh’s family twice at a his village in south Kashmir.

He fell to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists’ bullets on Monday night and his house was torched by miscreants today to punish his family members for killing one of the two militants, who had barged into his home.

Sheikh, a former sarpanch and a PDP worker, was gunned down by militants at his residence in Humhuna in Shopian district.

A mob, mainly instigated by over ground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen, today attacked Sheikh’s house while his family was grieving his death, the police said. “It’s simply inhumane. The tears of his kin had not even dried when they had to run for cover for their own lives. The family had not even condoled the death of their loved one properly before such a senseless act instigated by terrorists was perpetrated on them in less than 24 hours,” Director General of Police S P Vaid said.

“Tears of two small daughters and two sons may not have dried off their cheeks and they had to witness inhumanity once again. Its a shameless act,” he said.

Sheikh’s family members had a scuffle with the assailants in which one of the militants identified as Showkat Ahmed was also killed.

As the mourners were gathering at the residence of Sheikh, a mob mainly comprising of over ground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen and other anti-national elements attacked the house, the police said.

Immediately, police swung into action and rescued the family members which included Sheikh’s mother, Rafiqa, wife Nusrat Begum, brother Farooq Ahmed Sheikh, his two sons and two daughters.

Vaid said an FIR has been registered against those who attacked Sheikh’s house. Strict action as per law will be take against those involved in the incident, Vaid said.