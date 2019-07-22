MNP discusses modalities for upcoming Assembly polls

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Manavdikar National Party (MNP) on Sunday discussed modalities for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

In the meeting held here, Sanjay Dhar State President asked the party workers to gear up for upcoming Assembly elections. Dhar exhorted party workers to intensify party activities by organising door-to-door visits and listen to the grievances of the people. In this regard, a special drive from the party would be organized from August 1 to September 25 to listen to the grievances of people and to make general public aware about the Centrally Sponsored Schemes and the benefits guaranteed for them.

Among those who were present in the meeting include M.L Bhat State Vice President, Vishal Jotshi State Incharge, K.L Raina State Senior Secretary, Vinod Raina Coordinator Migrants J&K, Ashok Koul State Organizer, Rakesh Kachroo Youth President J&K, Daizy Dhar President Displaced Migrants, Manzoor Ahmed Mir State Vice President Kashmir, Ravender Singh Youth Vice President, Meenakshi Wali President Mahila Wing, Priya Darshni Legal Convener J&K, Suresh Youth Incharge, Jai Kishori Kaw General Secretary Displaced Migrants, Vinod Kachroo Youth Organising Secretary, P.K Bhat Youth Joint Secretary, Arun Gupta District President Jammu and Ayush Koul, General Secretary Youth.