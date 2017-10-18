MNC employee duped of over Rs 3 lakh by Facebook friend

Noida: A woman MNC employee allegedly was duped of over Rs 3 lakh by her Facebook friend who claimed to be a UK national, the police said today.

She has filed a complaint with the cyber cell of the police in this regard, they said.

The woman, who is a software engineer and resident of sector 137, told the police that around three months ago she had befriended a businessman from London. The man gave his name as George Richard to the woman, police said.

After chatting on Facebook, they exchanged their mobile phone numbers, and both started talking to each other and apparently the friendship turned into a love affair, they said.

The woman told the police that the man expressed his desire to come to India after her invitation. Around 10 days ago Richard called the woman and informed her that he has reached the Mumbai airport and told her that he had 70,000 pounds which were caught by the custom officials, police said.

He requested the woman to deposit Rs 38,000 in his account. She deposited the amount in the ICICI bank account, details of which were given to her by him. Then after some time he again called and told her that to exchange pounds he needs Rs 18,7500. She then deposited the amount in his account. He also called the third time and asked to deposit Rs 1 lakh in the account, they said.

She the became suspicious and when she confronted Richard he switched off his mobile phone. Following which the woman approached the Surajpur police station.

“Investigations revealed that money was deposited in the ICICI Mumbai bank branch account on first transaction and then second transaction money was deposited in Pune branch. Further investigations are going on. The cheat may not be British national,” said Vivek Ranjan Rai of Cyber Cell in-charge.

PTI