MMSFES, a boon for 79 lakh souls: Zulfkar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and Tribal Affairs, Choudhary Zulfkar Ali said that the Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Food Entitlement Scheme (MMSFES), introduced by the government to provide additional food grains to the beneficiaries under NFSA, has proved to be a boon for 79 lakh souls in the State.

The minister said this during a review meeting held with the senior functionaries of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department, here on Tuesday.

The minister took a detailed review of the district wise status of stock and supply position, allocation, lifting and distribution of food grains. He asked the FCS & CA functionaries to ensure that the consumers get essential commodities as per the entitled quota within the fixed timelines.

Zulfkar also reviewed the progress on implementation of NFSA and MMSFE schemes and emphasized for close coordination and collective efforts to carry forward the initiative of providing access to adequate quantity of quality food at affordable prices. He asked the officers to monitor the availability and distribution of food grains and submit the physical report in detail to his office on monthly basis.

The Minister directed for constitution of a committee to make recommendations to the administrative department pertaining to allocation of food grains, amount paid under NFSA besides verifying the details of allocation, requirements, distribution and lifting under MMSFES.

Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA, Mehraj-ud-Din Khan,Director FCS&CA, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director FCS&CA, Jammu, Ch Rashid Azam Inquilabi besides other senior functionaries of the department were present in the meeting.