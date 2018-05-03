MLZS Tarore students showcase talent at India’s Best Dramebaaz

STATE TIMES NEWS
SAMBA: Ten students of Mount Litera Zee School (MLZS) Tarore selected for the upcoming National level auditions of India’s Best Dramebaaz by the Zee Media group to be held at Amritsar.
The MLZS Tarore has taken up the mammoth challenge of selecting, training and forwarding 10 of its students namely Bhavya Singh Bandral (2nd), Namanjeet Singh Khalsa (3rd), Mridula (4th), Abhishek Sharma (4th), Somani Dubey (4th), Samridhi Cheema (4th), Anvesha Sharma (5th), Yuvraj Sharma (5th), Divyansh Dubey (7th), Arpan Sambyal (7th) and Aayat (2nd) to the talent hunt show.
These students were selected after a series of pre auditions that were conducted within the school after being trained by a team of experts of fine arts, Chairman Dr. AK Kapoor and the Director Rahul Kapoor said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ renewed for a third season
Auctioning ‘Rustom’ costume for good cause: Akshay Kumar
Anushka’s birthday pledge: Building home for stranded animals
Had no idea about lip-syncing in debut Hindi film: Sharmila Tagore
Kashmir re-emerges as paradise for filmmakers
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper