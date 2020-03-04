MLZS Tarore organises Graduation Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Mount Litera Zee School (MLZS), Tarore on Tuesday organized the Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony. Shokat Mehmood Malik, Joint Director, Director School Education was the Chief Guest while Gopal Khajuria, Zonal Education Officer Vijaypur presided over the function.

Others present were Dr A.K Kapoor Chairman MLZS, P.B. Kapoor MD MLZS, Shilpa Dubey Sarpanch Dhamore, Dr Rahul Kapoor Principal of the school, Sabya Sachi Chatterjee, Key Accounts Manager, Zee Learn and Gayika Kapoor, Coordinator of the school.

Principal complimented the graduates on their achievements and also congratulated the teachers for their dedication and hard work in shaping the students through education and other co-curriculur activities.

Shilpa Dubey emphasised on the methods and techniques used by the school of an upbringing of the young minds and the way the school is working hard for the betterment of the locality.

The Chief Guest advised the parents to be patient with children and lead them by example.

He expressed gratitude and appreciated to the management, principal and teachers. Students presented colourful cultural programme.

The Graduation Ceremony started with smart tiny tots walking on the ramp adorned in traditional convocation gowns and caps.

Main attraction was the dance performance by the students on the theme ‘Freedom Fighters of the Nation’. The vote of thanks was presented by Gayika Kapoor.