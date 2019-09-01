MLZS Samba organises investiture ceremony

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Mount Litera Zee School (MLZS), Tarore Bridge, Samba on Saturday organised investiture ceremony where students’ council took oath to fulfill their responsibility towards school.

The Chief Guest was Mohd Latief, Joint Director, Directorate of School Education Jammu while B.D Sharma, Distt Education Planning Officer Samba, Gopal Khajuria ZEO, Vijaypur, Dr. A.K Kapoor Chairman MLZS, P.B Kapoor Managing Director MLZS , Jaswinder Kour, RSD Zee Learn and Sudesh Principal GHSS, Jakh were also present.

The guests were welcomed by the Chairman of the School, Dr. A.K Kapoor, MD P.B Kapoor, Principal Rahul Kapoor and Vice Principal Sathesh Kumar.

During his address, he commended the students for donning the responsibility and stressed on the need to fulfill it with zeal and determination.

Jaswinder Sethi Regional School Director, Zee Learn welcomed the guest and addressed that we are preparing children to be globally competent.

As we nurture our children according to their potential we are in the process of creating good human beings by inculcating values and skills in them.

The Chief Guest stressed on the need to inculcate leadership qualities in students to ensure bright future of our country. He emphasized on the fact that the students who respect teachers are sure to be successful in life.

The Presiding Guest in his speech explained to the students the need of being responsible and accountable to ones action and duties. He advocated for delegation of authority at student level to ensure holistic growth of the child.

In the end, Vote of thanks was presented by Sathesh Kumar N, Vice Principal of the School.