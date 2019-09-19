MLZS Kathua celebrates Grandparents Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Mount Litera Zee School (MLZS), Kathua celebrated Grandparents Day with fun and frolic.

The function started with welcoming the Grandparents by Monika Jasrotia, Co-ordinator Kindergarten MLZS followed by lighting of lamp by Prof. Swaroop Chander, Anu Dogra along with Regional Director MLZS Jaswinder Sethi and Principal, Barinder Jyot Kour. The grandparents were very happy and overwhelmed to see their grandchildren performing colourful dances and poetic performances for them.

Grandparents also joined and enjoyed performing on various activities items such as ramp walk, song and dance, tongue twisters and games.

Prizes were distributed among winners by the Guest of Honour, Dr. Y.N Dogra.

The vote of thanks was presented by Mansi Dua, Coordinator of MLZS.