MLZS Kathua celebrates Grandparents Day

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: Mount Litera Zee School (MLZS), Kathua celebrated Grandparents Day with fun and frolic. The function started with welcoming the Grandparents by Monika Jasrotia, Co-ordinator Kindergarten MLZS followed by lighting of lamp by Prof. Swaroop Chander, Anu Dogra along with Regional Director MLZS Jaswinder Sethi and Principal, Barinder Jyot Kour. The grandparents were very happy and overwhelmed to see their grandchildren performing colourful dances and poetic performances for them. Grandparents also joined and enjoyed performing on various activities items such as ramp walk, song and dance, tongue twisters and games. Prizes were distributed among winners by the Guest of Honour, Dr. Y.N Dogra. The vote of thanks was presented by Mansi Dua, Coordinator of MLZS.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Veteran Malayalam actor Sathar dies
Long way to go: Deepika Padukone on mental health awareness
Why should you erase unnecessary ‘sorry’ from your dictionary!
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 15TH –– 21TH SEPTEMBER 2019
Actor Aamir Khan, Div Com Ladakh discuss Water Conservation measures
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper