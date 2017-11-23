MLC launches renovation work at Brigadier Pritam Singh’s memorial

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Member Legisla-tive Council, Pardeep Sharma on Wednesday launched the allied works around the memorial of Brigadier Pritam Singh. The works include beautification and facelift of surroundings at the site of Brigadier Pritam Singh’s Statue. The funds for the works have been provided by MLC Pardeep Sharma out of CDF fund.

Brig. Commander 93 inf Brigade, Brig A.S Pandharkar, Addl. District Development Commissioner Poonch, Abdul Hamied Shaiekh, Addl. SP Anwarul Haq, besides a large number of civil society members, ex-service man who fought along with saviour of Poonch Brig. Pritam Singh against Pakistan were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Pardeep Sharma paid homage to the war hero and recalled his great sacrifice for upholding nation’s integrity and sovereignty.