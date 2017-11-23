MLC launches renovation work at Brigadier Pritam Singh’s memorial

STATE TIMES NEWS
POONCH: Member Legisla-tive Council, Pardeep Sharma on Wednesday launched the allied works around the memorial of Brigadier Pritam Singh. The works include beautification and facelift of surroundings at the site of Brigadier Pritam Singh’s Statue. The funds for the works have been provided by MLC Pardeep Sharma out of CDF fund.
Brig. Commander 93 inf Brigade, Brig A.S Pandharkar, Addl. District Development Commissioner Poonch, Abdul Hamied Shaiekh, Addl. SP Anwarul Haq, besides a large number of civil society members, ex-service man who fought along with saviour of Poonch Brig. Pritam Singh against Pakistan were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Pardeep Sharma paid homage to the war hero and recalled his great sacrifice for upholding nation’s integrity and sovereignty.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Gone through lot of struggle to join films: Shraddha
Katrina Kaif to be a special guest at IFFI closing ceremony
An artiste’s interpretation has every right to exist: Asrani
Winters can affect cardiovascular health: Dr Sushil
A book on my life will be boring, says Irrfan Khan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper