MLC Dorjey inaugurates smart-class at Middle School Phey

LEH: MLC Chhering Dorjey on Saturday inaugurated smart-class at Middle School Phey, procured at a cost of Rs 1.50 lakh, funds for which were provided by the MLC.

EC Education Stanzin Konchok, JD Education Ladakh, Tashi Dolma, CEO Girdari Lal, AD Planning Education Tsering Angdus, ZEO village Goba, School Head Mistress, staff and a number of students were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chhering Dorjey congratulated school teachers, students and people of Phey village for having a smart-class in their school. “It is a matter of fact that people of any village never demand money for improving education sector from MLC, MP or CCD funds, as they are least concerned about present conditions and facilities required in school. To ensure good quality education for children never remained their priority,” he added. He further informed that considering importance of education sector without any demand from public, he sanctioned funds from the MLC fund for thirty smart-classes, one for each councilor.

“Under UT Ladakh there will be adequate funds and a good share of it needs to be diverted to education sector. More such smart-classes should be installed in every class of all Government schools,” said Dorjey, urging teachers to use smart-class as a tool to enhance their teaching skills besides providing students practical knowledge of the lesson.

Acknowledging good enrollment of Nepali student in Government schools, Dorjey said, “We are the host country and it is the responsibility of local Government and Education Department to provide good quality education to these children.” He urged villagers to ask administration for strengthening government schools with latest facilities and make them accountable rather than sending their kids to far-off private schools.

EC Education in his speech said that the smart-class is the need of the time to move in the direction of smart way of learning. He further informed that along with a team from Education Department certain decisions have been taken that will be implemented soon for bringing required changes and improvement in education system of Leh, which include strengthening of primary schools from 3rd standard onwards, setting question papers and marking to be done from outside and making Saturdays break-free day in government schools from next academic session. He stressed upon the need to increase enrollment, improve infrastructure besides providing better facilities in Government schools. He urged every Councilor to spend 30-40 per cent of his CD fund for education sector.

Tashi Dolma called students lucky to have modern facilities like smart-class in their schools. She expressed gratitude to MLC Chhering Dorjay for providing funds for the smart-class facility. She said that smart-classes should be used as a teaching aid but it can never replace a teacher and urged teachers to take maximum benefit in bringing clarity of content through smart-class but ensure their presence as a facilitator.

She also informed about new designed furniture to be provided to Government schools and said that all 28 identified schools will have smart-class in next few days at a total cost of Rs 42 lakh.

Head Mistress Rinchen Dolma and village Nambardar Tsering Motup expressed gratitude to MLC and Education Department for providing smart-class. The Nambardar also thanked Chhering Dorjay for his contributions in construction of classrooms and wooden flooring in the school.