MLC distributes LPG connections under Ujjwala Yojana

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MLC Charanjeet Singh Khalsa on Tuesday distributed 25 LPG connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana at Gobindpura Chatha for the welfare and convenience of families of the concerning areas.

Residents of the aforesaid area felicitated MLC for this endeavour.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC appealed to the people of the area to take benefits of the schemes launched by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for the welfare of people of the state.

The inhabitants of the area highlighted various problems regarding civic amenities for which the MLC directed the concerned departments for early redressal of their demands.

A deputation of widow-women also approached MLC for financial assistance and pension for which the MLC assured that he will try to solve their problems as soon as possible.

Pardeep Kour, Bharat Bhushan, Jatinder Singh Lucky and Amrik Singh Bitta Members of Cantonment Board, Hardev Singh Vice Chairman Cantonment Board, Ashok Khajuria Spokesperson BJP, Pitambar Sharma Incharge Ujjwala Yojna, Dr. Happy Vice President Satwari Mandal BJP, Lucky, Ashok Ranyal, Kuldeep Raj Pinta and Rinku Chauhan were also present.