MLC Arora levels serious charges against authorities for aiding corruption

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP MLC Ramesh Arora on Monday alleged that the Medical Department in the State has become a ‘den of corruption’.

“Corruption in medical system, use of substandard medicines and other irregularities cannot be tolerated,” he said, adding he met Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday and requested him to rid the system the deep-rooted corruption. “I appreciate the steps initiated by the Governor regarding corrupt practices in medical insurance and welcome the drastic steps taken by him to check it,” the BJP leader told reporters here.

Advocate Romesh Arora said “I initiated this debate in the Upper House when he demanded explanation How medical insurance is given to ICICI Lombard and worth Rs 6,98,93,208 crore were disbursed. The medical institution shown on panel were not upto mark, some were non-existing and those existing in the panel were an eye wash especially in Jammu and Kashmir region.”

Arora further said that to avoid further exposure on corruption, the Medical Department switched over from ICICI Lombard to Reliance and the Governor Satya Pal Malik took serious note against the existing corruption and referred matter for enquiry after cancellation. Both the matters ICICI Lombard and Reliance should be investigated, he added.

Arora further said not only this, in the case of his son Sadhaya Arora, Joint House Committee recommended action against Dr Anil Mahajan HoD and Chief Secretary endorsed the same and not only this GAD also endorsed and sent matter to Commissioner Secretary previously Pawan Kotwal who was heading as Commissioner and now new Commissioner Atal Dulloo wanted to hush-up the matter for considerations best known to them. He alleged that this is reflection of another callous and corrupt approach. They wanted the doctor concerned should retire and report will automatic become ineffective, he alleged.

“Today, I met Governor S.P Malik and requested him to intervene for justice”, he added. Arora said that Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana has already submitted report on corruption in Super Specialty Department indicating non-purchase of equipments worth crores of rupees.

“Missing equipment worth more than Rs 3 crore, non-use of equipment causing great loss, non- functioning of fire extinguishers and alarm system in super specialty is wastage of crores of rupees,” he said, seeking action against defaulters involved in corrupt practices in medical institutions.

Arora also disclosed that, more than 50 ambulances are not put to use for the last one year and sought personal intervention of Governor over corrupt practices existing and also appreciated that the steps already taken will build confidence measure in the youth.

“Youth in Jammu and Kashmir have suffered due to the lack of trust in political and administrative setup and we could not built confidence,” rued Arora. He further added that corruption in medical system, use of substandard medicines and other irregularities cannot be tolerated and asked all to fight united for the greater good of society.